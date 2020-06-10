Library of Congress cancels events until September; National Book Festival to go virtual

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday that it's canceling all of its public events until Sept. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Whenever possible, the Library will reschedule the public programs that have been canceled,” the Library of Congress said in a statement.

The library also said that the 20th National Book Festival, set for Sept. 25-27, will be held online. More details will be announced over the summer.

The library’s buildings and facilities are still closed to the public until further notice.

Lots of the library’s services are still available through loc.gov, Ask a Librarian and Congress.gov. The U.S. Copyright Office is also online, or you can call them at 202-707-3000.

