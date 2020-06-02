DC protesters, WTOP anchor take refuge in homes on Swann Street

Protesters in Northwest D.C. became trapped on Swann Street alongside WTOP anchor Ken Duffy late Monday night as a crowd of police officers swarmed in and cut off access to the neighborhood.

Some homeowners along Swann Street in Northwest D.C. opened their homes to protesters who ended up trapped on the street as police converged to enforce the city’s curfew Monday night.

After police deployed some type of an irritant and protesters scattered, Duffy followed several hundreds of protesters marching through Northwest D.C.

He said the group was attempting to go into the Adams Morgan Neighborhood until they heard a “flash bang.” They were then pushed by police away from the area and cut off at 15th Street.

THE POLICE BOXED IN A GROUP OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AND THEN STARTED HITTING AND MACING PEOPLE. A MAN TOOK SOME OF US INTO HIS HOUSE AND THE POLICE HAVE US TRAPPED. THERE ARE PEOPLE STILL TRAPPED IN THE STREET ON 15th AND SWANN pic.twitter.com/H2B2QCup1o — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

The protesters then started to go down Swann Street and police filled in behind them. He said as they started to move the other way down Swann, away from the line of police, there was another line of police on 14th Street.

“We were pinned in,” Duffy said.

There were police in alleys on Swann to stop protesters from leaving the street.

We are trapped between 14th & 15th Streets on Swann St NW. Cops at both ends of the street even in the alleys. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/xFHfaK3Rb4 — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 2, 2020

“It was so no one could duck out sideways,” Duffy said. “I had my media pass on me, but I knew in this situation that may not work.”

He said he then sought out somebody who lived on the street. He identified himself and asked to shelter inside of their home until things calmed down.

But he wasn’t the only one. As he went into the woman’s house on Swann Street, others followed. More than a dozen people were in the house.

Police have pinned us down at 15th St & Swann St NW. Several flash bangs used earlier to disperse the crowd. Very tense. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/mZvWKJpFXX — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 2, 2020

“All of the sudden they wanted the lights out to make it completely dark,” Duffy said.

He was about to go live on WTOP and the people in the house did not want him to go live for fear of police finding out where they were hiding.

He said that the protesters were “absolutely peaceful, they just didn’t want to get arrested.”

He says they could hear the police yelling as they went door to door.

Protesters inside the home believed that if Duffy left, police would know they were in there.

Some of the protesters were subsequently arrested for violating the District’s curfew, but dozens were able to avoid arrest by taking refuge in homes on Swann between 14th and 15th streets.

After things calmed down, Duffy asked if he could go out the back door and they said yes. They were fine with that as long as he “ducked out.”

Another homeowner on the street also helped protesters shelter in place.

“I was holding onto the railing with the door wide open yelling, ‘Get in the house,'” said homeowner Rahul Dubey.

Dubey let more than 100 protesters into his three-story home.

“A human tsunami rushed through my front door,” Dubey said. “It is so surreal I can’t believe this is happening.”

Dubey told WTOP that police used what he thought was tear gas to try to get the protesters out, but he continued to let them stay throughout the night, even feeding them by ordering them pizza.

Some of the protesters ended up staying the night in the homes.

