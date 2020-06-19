DC parade celebrates fathers and freedom

As Juneteenth rallies took place in D.C., a small caravan of vehicles gathered on the D. C-Maryland border to celebrate freedom and fathers.

As Juneteenth rallies took place in Downtown D.C., a small caravan of vehicles gathered in near the city’s border with Maryland to celebrate freedom and fathers.

Women Involved in Reentry Efforts, or The WIRE, and the Love More Movement organized the parade of cars Friday afternoon that started at a parking lot on Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C.

The WIRE’s Tanisha Murden said the caravan is about celebrating freedom and fathers.

“We understand that our men are targets,” Murden said. “We just want to embrace you, love on you, let you know that we do care.”

Jovan Davis, from the Love More Movement, said the event is to show appreciation to the men and fathers in the community

About a dozen cars, decorated with streamers, Father’s Day balloons and signs took part in the caravan. They drove through neighborhoods honking their horns and receive a lot of attention. Other drives responded back with smiles, yells, applause and honks.

The Love More Movement is composed of life coaches that help survivors of trauma to heal. The WIRE provides peer support to other women returning from incarceration.