Home » Washington, DC News » DC parade celebrates fathers…

DC parade celebrates fathers and freedom

Abigail Constantino
and Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP

June 19, 2020, 10:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
caravan
A caravan drove through a D.C. neighborhood to celebrate freedom and fathers.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
caravan
The organizers of the group want to fathers in the community to be recognized for what they do.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
Messages during a parade in D.C. extol the role of fathers.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
caravan
Messages are written on cars in appreciation of fathers.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
caravan
Streamer hang from vehicles for a parade celebrating fathers and freedom.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
caravan
A parade in D.C. wants to show appreciation for the role of fathers in the community.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
decorated car
A caravan drove through a D.C. neighborhood to celebrate freedom and fathers.

WTOP/Michelle Basch
(1/7)
caravan
caravan
caravan
caravan
caravan
decorated car

As Juneteenth rallies took place in Downtown D.C., a small caravan of vehicles gathered in near the city’s border with Maryland to celebrate freedom and fathers.

Women Involved in Reentry Efforts, or The WIRE, and the Love More Movement organized the parade of cars Friday afternoon that started at a parking lot on Southern Avenue in Southeast D.C.

The WIRE’s Tanisha Murden said the caravan is about celebrating freedom and fathers.

“We understand that our men are targets,” Murden said. “We just want to embrace you, love on you, let you know that we do care.”

Jovan Davis, from the Love More Movement, said the event is to show appreciation to the men and fathers in the community

About a dozen cars, decorated with streamers, Father’s Day balloons and signs took part in the caravan. They drove through neighborhoods honking their horns and receive a lot of attention. Other drives responded back with smiles, yells, applause and honks.

The Love More Movement is composed of life coaches that help survivors of trauma to heal. The WIRE provides peer support to other women returning from incarceration.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up