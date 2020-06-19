DC parade celebrates fathers and freedom

The WIRE’s Tanisha Murden said the caravan is about celebrating freedom and fathers.
“We understand that our men are targets,” Murden said. “We just want to embrace you, love on you, let you know that we do care.”
Jovan Davis, from the Love More Movement, said the event is to show appreciation to the men and fathers in the community
About a dozen cars, decorated with streamers, Father’s Day balloons and signs took part in the caravan. They drove through neighborhoods honking their horns and receive a lot of attention. Other drives responded back with smiles, yells, applause and honks.
The Love More Movement is composed of life coaches that help survivors of trauma to heal. The WIRE provides peer support to other women returning from incarceration.