Capital Bikeshare closes 20 DC stations

Capital Bikeshare, the region’s bicycle sharing system, is closing 20 D.C. stations located within three blocks of the White House.

According to a statement released Monday, the stations will remain closed indefinitely on “direction from city officials.”

Capital Bikeshare also announced via Twitter that it will operate its system until 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, in accordance with the citywide curfew.

⚠️ 6/1 Service Alert ⚠️ Following the direction from City officials the Capital Bikeshare system will close today at 7pm and reopen at 6am tomorrow morning. These hours of operation will continue through June 3rd, and we will follow-up with updates as we learn more. — Capital Bikeshare (@bikeshare) June 1, 2020

The list of stations include:

19th Street and Constitution Ave NW 18th Street and C Street NW 19th and E Street NW 19th and G Street NW 17th and G Street NW 18th St and Pennsylvania Avenue NW 19th St and Pennsylvania Avenue NW 19th and K Street NW 17th and K Street / Farragut Square NW 17th and K Street NW Vermont Avenue and I Street NW 15th and K Street NW New York Avenue and 15th Street NW 14th Street and New York Avenue NW 13th Street and New York Avenue NW 15th and K Street NW 14th and G Street NW 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW 14th and D Street NW / Ronald Reagan Building 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW

The District is under a curfew from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday after four days of protests over the death of George Floyd last week.

The U.S. Secret Service announced that roads surrounding the White House, including Constitution Avenue, H, 15th and 17th streets, will be closed off to vehicle traffic until further notice.

Metro will also observe the curfew, ending its rail and bus services earlier, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.