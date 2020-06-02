Home » Washington, DC News » Capital Bikeshare closes 20…

Capital Bikeshare closes 20 DC stations

Jose Umana

June 2, 2020, 9:00 AM

Capital Bikeshare, the region’s bicycle sharing system, is closing 20 D.C. stations located within three blocks of the White House.

According to a statement released Monday, the stations will remain closed indefinitely on “direction from city officials.”

Capital Bikeshare also announced via Twitter that it will operate its system until 7 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Wednesday, in accordance with the citywide curfew.

The list of stations include:

  1. 19th Street and Constitution Ave NW
  2. 18th Street and C Street NW
  3. 19th and E Street NW
  4. 19th and G Street NW
  5. 17th and G Street NW
  6. 18th St and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  7. 19th St and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  8. 19th and K Street NW
  9. 17th and K Street / Farragut Square NW
  10. 17th and K Street NW
  11. Vermont Avenue and I Street NW
  12. 15th and K Street NW
  13. New York Avenue and 15th Street NW
  14. 14th Street and New York Avenue NW
  15. 13th Street and New York Avenue NW
  16. 15th and K Street NW
  17. 14th and G Street NW
  18. 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW
  19. 14th and D Street NW / Ronald Reagan Building
  20. 15th Street and Constitution Avenue NW

The District is under a curfew from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday after four days of protests over the death of George Floyd last week.

The U.S. Secret Service announced that roads surrounding the White House, including Constitution Avenue, H, 15th and 17th streets, will be closed off to vehicle traffic until further notice.

Metro will also observe the curfew, ending its rail and bus services earlier, at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively.

