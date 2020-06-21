Basilica of the National Shrine to reopen Monday

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception will reopen Monday after being closed for over three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with Monday’s Phase Two reopening in D.C., only 100 people will be allowed in the Basilica at a time. All visitors are required to wear a face covering and have their temperatures checked.

“While we anxiously await the day when we can more fully open the doors of Mary’s Shrine, we are grateful to take this first step in reopening America’s Catholic Church,” Monsignor Walter R. Rossi, Rector of the Basilica, said in the release. “The priests, religious and staff of the Basilica are eager to welcome the faithful back and ask for prayers and patience as everyone adjusts to this ‘new normal’ in these continued, unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Basilica will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with confession available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Daily Mass will be held at 8 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. and Sunday Mass will be held at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Visitors must sit in marked pews to maintain social distancing.

More information on the Basilica’s reopening guidelines is available on its website.

During the extended closure, which is believed to be the longest in the Basilica’s history for a non-weather-related event, the Basilica was cleaned and sanitized and heightened protocols were put in place to prepare for reopening.

