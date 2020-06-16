Home » Washington, DC News » Ambar to reopen after…

Ambar to reopen after $3 million remodeling (and pandemic closing)

Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh

June 16, 2020, 11:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Ambar’s $3 million renovation has doubled the restaurant’s size and include four dining areas and a new third-floor rooftop with a retractable roof.

Courtesy Street Guys Hospitality
Ambar’s $3 million renovation has doubled the restaurant’s size and include four dining areas and a new third-floor rooftop with a retractable roof.

Courtesy Street Guys Hospitality
Ambar’s $3 million renovation has doubled the restaurant’s size and include four dining areas and a new third-floor rooftop with a retractable roof.

Courtesy Street Guys Hospitality
Ambar’s $3 million renovation has doubled the restaurant’s size and include four dining areas and a new third-floor rooftop with a retractable roof.

Courtesy Street Guys Hospitality
(1/4)

Capitol Hill restaurant Ambar’s two-month closing for renovation was extended by another two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, it is set to reopen.

Located at 523 Eighth St. SE near Eastern Market, Ambar will open Friday for both inside and outside dining — including for patio and new rooftop service — after its $3 million top-to-bottom renovation.

It will also offer carry-out orders, including brunch.

Owner Street Guys Hospitality doubled the size of the restaurant, with four dining areas and a new 48-seat, third-floor rooftop with retractable roof.

Like other restaurants, Ambar will keep seating areas at least 6 feet apart, and will allow guests up to two hours of dining time. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Street Guys had originally offered to pay employees partial wages during renovations. But ultimately, it furloughed employees when the pandemic sidelined all restaurants.

Ambar, whose menu is a modern spin on Balkan cuisine, has won multiple awards, including the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand and Washingtonian Magazine’s Best Brunch.

It marked its seventh anniversary in January.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up