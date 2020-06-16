Capitol Hill restaurant Ambar’s two-month closing for renovation was extended by another two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But now, it is set to reopen.
Located at 523 Eighth St. SE near Eastern Market, Ambar will open Friday for both inside and outside dining — including for patio and new rooftop service — after its $3 million top-to-bottom renovation.
It will also offer carry-out orders, including brunch.
Owner Street Guys Hospitality doubled the size of the restaurant, with four dining areas and a new 48-seat, third-floor rooftop with retractable roof.
Like other restaurants, Ambar will keep seating areas at least 6 feet apart, and will allow guests up to two hours of dining time. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.