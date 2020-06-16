After being closed for four months due to renovations and the coronavirus pandemic, Capitol Hill restaurant Ambar is set to reopen its doors.

Capitol Hill restaurant Ambar’s two-month closing for renovation was extended by another two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now, it is set to reopen.

Located at 523 Eighth St. SE near Eastern Market, Ambar will open Friday for both inside and outside dining — including for patio and new rooftop service — after its $3 million top-to-bottom renovation.

It will also offer carry-out orders, including brunch.

Owner Street Guys Hospitality doubled the size of the restaurant, with four dining areas and a new 48-seat, third-floor rooftop with retractable roof.

Like other restaurants, Ambar will keep seating areas at least 6 feet apart, and will allow guests up to two hours of dining time. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

Street Guys had originally offered to pay employees partial wages during renovations. But ultimately, it furloughed employees when the pandemic sidelined all restaurants.

Ambar, whose menu is a modern spin on Balkan cuisine, has won multiple awards, including the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand and Washingtonian Magazine’s Best Brunch.

It marked its seventh anniversary in January.