2020 DC primary results

D.C.'s curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday, but Mayor Muriel Bowser said those who are voting or are working at the polls are exempted. Here are the results.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the D.C. Board of Election encouraged everyone to request a mail ballot to vote, but some polls were still available Tuesday for people who preferred to vote in person.

Those who voted on-site also had to deal with a curfew put in place due to widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd under Minneapolis police custody last week.

Keep checking back — we’ll update these numbers as we get more information.

Democratic presidential candidate

Joe Biden* —

Tulsi Gabbard —

Bernie Sanders —

Elizabeth Warren —

Other —

*Biden is the only candidate still in the race.

Republican presidential candidate

Donald Trump (R) —

Other —

Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives

Eleanor Holmes Norton —

Other —

U.S. Senate

Paul Strauss —

Other —

U.S. House of Representatives

Oye Owolewa —

Other —

National Committeewoman (Republican)

Ashley Carter MacLeay —

D.C. Council

At-Large

Robert White (D) —

Marya Pickering (R) —

Other —

Ward 2

Jack Evans —

Patrick Kennedy —

Kishan Putta —

Jordan Grossman —

Daniel Hernandez —

Brooke Pinto —

Ellen Zhang —

John Fanning —

Other —

Katherine Venice (R) —

Other —

Chair of D.C. Republican committee — Robert A. Sinners —

Ward 4

Brandon Todd —

Janeese Lewis George —

Marlena D. Edwards —

Other —

Ward 6

Chair of D.C. Republican Committee — Travis Korson —

Ward 7

Kelvin Brown —

Anthony Lorenzo Green —

Rebecca J. Morris —

Veda Rasheed —

Vincent C. Gray —

James Leroy Jennings —

Other —

Chair of D.C. Republican committee — Milton Hardy —

Ward 8

Stuart Anderson —

Mike Austin —

Trayon White —

Yaida Ford —

Other —

Nate Derenge (R) —

Other —

Chair of the D.C. Republican committee — Mindi Walker

Other —