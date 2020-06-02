2020 DC primary results

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the D.C. Board of Election encouraged everyone to request a mail ballot to vote, but some polls were still available Tuesday for people who preferred to vote in person.
Those who voted on-site also had to deal with a curfew put in place due to widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd under Minneapolis police custody last week.
D.C.’s curfew was in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday, but Mayor Muriel Bowser said those who are voting or are working at the polls are exempted.
Democratic presidential candidate
Joe Biden* —
Tulsi Gabbard —
Bernie Sanders —
Elizabeth Warren —
Other —
*Biden is the only candidate still in the race.
Republican presidential candidate
Donald Trump (R) —
Other —
Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives
Eleanor Holmes Norton —
Other —
U.S. Senate
Paul Strauss —
Other —
U.S. House of Representatives
Oye Owolewa —
Other —
National Committeewoman (Republican)
Ashley Carter MacLeay —
D.C. Council
At-Large
Robert White (D) —
Marya Pickering (R) —
Other —
Ward 2
Jack Evans —
Patrick Kennedy —
Kishan Putta —
Jordan Grossman —
Daniel Hernandez —
Brooke Pinto —
Ellen Zhang —
John Fanning —
Other —
Katherine Venice (R) —
Other —
Chair of D.C. Republican committee — Robert A. Sinners —
Ward 4
Brandon Todd —
Janeese Lewis George —
Marlena D. Edwards —
Other —
Ward 6
Chair of D.C. Republican Committee — Travis Korson —
Ward 7
Kelvin Brown —
Anthony Lorenzo Green —
Rebecca J. Morris —
Veda Rasheed —
Vincent C. Gray —
James Leroy Jennings —
Other —
Chair of D.C. Republican committee — Milton Hardy —
Ward 8
Stuart Anderson —
Mike Austin —
Trayon White —
Yaida Ford —
Other —
Nate Derenge (R) —
Other —
Chair of the D.C. Republican committee — Mindi Walker
Other —