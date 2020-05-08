Search for fisherman in Potomac River becomes recovery effort

Witnesses saw a fisherman fall from rocks next to the Potomac River near the Chain Bridge Friday morning, and D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that a recovery effort is now underway.

After a 75-minute search that used fireboats, inflatables and people and dogs searching the shoreline, the search turned into a recovery operation.

Update water rescue Chain Bridge. Sadly, we have transitioned from a rescue to a recovery mode after an intensive 75 minute search effort. pic.twitter.com/KtMGEcoLN2 — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) May 8, 2020

People saw the fisherman fall a little before 8 a.m.

Chain Bridge was closed in both directions between Va. 123 and Canal Road for almost two hours.

Mulitiple agencies assisted D.C. Fre and EMS, including the D.C. police, Arlington County Fire Department and the U.S. Park Police.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwagni contributed to this story.