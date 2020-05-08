Home » Washington, DC News » Search for fisherman in…

Search for fisherman in Potomac River becomes recovery effort

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

May 8, 2020, 9:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Witnesses saw a fisherman fall from rocks next to the Potomac River near the Chain Bridge Friday morning, and D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted that a recovery effort is now underway.

After a 75-minute search that used fireboats, inflatables and people and dogs searching the shoreline, the search turned into a recovery operation.

People saw the fisherman fall a little before 8 a.m.

Chain Bridge was closed in both directions between Va. 123 and Canal Road for almost two hours.

Mulitiple agencies assisted D.C. Fre and EMS, including the D.C. police, Arlington County Fire Department and the U.S. Park Police.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwagni contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up