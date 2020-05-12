Police: Officer shot in leg in Southeast DC

The officer was shot in the leg while responding to a barring-notice violation in Southeast D.C. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

D.C. police said one of their officers was wounded Tuesday afternoon in Southeast while responding to a barring-notice violation.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of A Street Southeast. Officers had been responding to a reported violation of the notice, which is used to keep someone off private property.

A struggle ensued with the suspect, who is a man. According to Assistant Police Chief Chanel Dickerson, that man pulled a gun during the struggle and shot the officer in the leg.

Other officers caught him, and a weapon was recovered.

The officer was hospitalized with an injury that is not life-threatening, Dickerson said.

Charges are pending, and an investigation is underway.