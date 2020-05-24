Home » Washington, DC News » National Zoo officer opens…

National Zoo officer opens fire on suspect’s vehicle

Matt Small

May 24, 2020, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An officer with the National Zoological Park Police opened fire on a vehicle near a zoo entrance on Friday evening.

The National Zoo told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington the incident happened after the car sped toward the officer as the officer approached the vehicle, at the zoo’s Connecticut Avenue entrance around 5 p.m. Friday.

The officer fired several shots at the car, which had two people inside.

No one was injured and the two suspects were arrested a few minutes later inside the zoo near the Beach Drive entrance, which is blocked-off.

Both people in that car are now facing multiple charges.

Below is a map of where the incident happened:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up