National Zoo officer opens fire on suspect’s vehicle

An officer for the Smithsonian's National Zoo opened fire on a vehicle Friday evening.

An officer with the National Zoological Park Police opened fire on a vehicle near a zoo entrance on Friday evening.

The National Zoo told WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington the incident happened after the car sped toward the officer as the officer approached the vehicle, at the zoo’s Connecticut Avenue entrance around 5 p.m. Friday.

The officer fired several shots at the car, which had two people inside.

No one was injured and the two suspects were arrested a few minutes later inside the zoo near the Beach Drive entrance, which is blocked-off.

Both people in that car are now facing multiple charges.

Below is a map of where the incident happened: