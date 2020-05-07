Mail-in ballot requests surge for DC June elections

With the coronavirus public health emergencies in place, it is easy for D.C. residents to forget that there are two elections coming up next month.

The primary election is June 2, and a special election for Ward 2 is on June 16. Ward 2 is holding a special election to replace former council member Jack Evans.

The District has been urging voters to cast their vote by mail (absentee ballot).

Applications for mail-in voting can obtained by calling 202-741-5283, faxing (202-347-2648), or downloading the form and emailing it to DCabsentee@dcboe.org.

A board of elections spokesperson told DCist that there has been a “heavy influx” of applications for absentee ballots in March, and the board has received 34,000 requests as of this week.

For more information on the primary election in D.C., here is WTOP’s DC 2020 primary voting guide: Everything you need to know.

WTOP’s Alicia Abelson contributed to this report.