‘This is what a recession looks like.’ D.C. officials offer grim financial outlook.

The outlook right now assumes that D.C. will lose some $3.2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024, with the biggest loss projected for fiscal 2021.

It could be two years before D.C. recovers from most of the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a newly released budget forecast by D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt.

The District expects to lose as much as $721 million in revenue by the end of this year, largely due to the loss of sales tax from the hospitality industry, DeWitt said Friday. The federal aid currently provided — significantly less than what the city had hoped to get because the first federal stimulus bill deemed it a territory rather than a state — will not offset the revenue loss, he said.

The outlook right now assumes that D.C. will lose some $3.2 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024, with the biggest revenue loss, at $773.6 million, projected for fiscal 2021.

Indeed, he painted a bleak picture of the District’s finances, which he said have been essentially turned upside down. Wages, which were expected to grow 4%, are now expected to drop 1% this year and rise by only 0.6% next year. Unemployment is expected to rise by 5.1%, with an expected 93,000 jobs lost from January through July, mostly in the hospitality sector.