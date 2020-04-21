DC attorney general hires former prosecutor who quit over Trump ally sentencing

A former federal prosecutor, who quit after the Justice Department overruled the prosecution team's recommendation and put forth a shorter prison time for President Donald Trump's ally Roger Stone, has been hired by the D.C. attorney general's office.

Jonathan Kravis has been named special counsel for public corruption.

“Jonathan Kravis is one of our country’s most respected prosecutors,” D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement. “He has earned his exceptional reputation for ethically and successfully prosecuting public corruption cases.”

In his new position, Kravis will conduct a review of the State Attorney General and other prosecutor offices, and he will advise Racine on how best to structure the attorney general’s public corruption section, focusing on a broad array of wrongdoing that affects the public’s confidence in government.

Before joining the D.C. attorney general’s office, Kravis worked as the Deputy Chief of the Fraud and Public Corruption Section at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., where he prosecuted Roger Stone, a confidant of President Trump, for obstruction of Congress and other related charges.

Kravis and three of his colleagues, who successfully prosecuted Stone, recommended a sentence between seven to nine years in prison following his conviction of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a House investigation on Russian meddling and the Trump campaign, The Associated Press reported.

The prosecution team, including Kravis, resigned over the Justice Department’s handling of the Stone sentencing memo.

Kravis clerked for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer and D.C. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland.

He worked as an attorney in the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division.

Kravis is also an adjunct professor at The George Washington University School of Law in D.C.