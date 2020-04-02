Home » Washington, DC News » 2nd Molotov cocktail launched…

2nd Molotov cocktail launched at DC police parking lot; 1 suspect arrested

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

April 23, 2020, 11:27 PM

Police are investigating whether the same suspect is responsible for two Molotov cocktails launched into D.C.’s Sixth District station grounds this month.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Robert Watlington called in that someone had just thrown a Molotov cocktail at him as he was getting into his unmarked cruiser in the parking lot on Hayes Street NE.

The Molotov cocktail hit the cruiser, and Watlington was not hurt.

Watching a suspect attempt to flee, Watlington chased the man down 49th Street NE and arrested him.

Ashton Nesmith, 26, of Northeast, faces several charges, including assault with intent to kill and assault on a police officer.

It’s the second similar incident in a month. D.C. police records show that on April 12 around noon, police called D.C. Fire and EMS to respond to what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail discovered burning in the parking lot.

The fire damaged two police cars, according to the report. There weren’t any reported injuries.

