Northeast DC fire displaces 5 residents from row home

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

March 7, 2020, 6:38 AM

First responders fought to knock down flames from a two-story Northeast D.C. home on March 7, 2020. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Five people are displaced after a fire in a Northeast D.C. residence early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to several calls reporting a fire at 5033 Sargeant Road NE, in North Michigan Park near the D.C.-Maryland stateline, around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find flames towering from the two-story row home’s second floor and attic.

First responders were able to contain the blaze before it could spread to neighboring buildings.

All five of the building’s occupants got out uninjured, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP, crediting functional smoke alarms for their escape to safety. The capital region Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

“This is the weekend to change your clock, change your battery,” the fire department later tweeted. “Better yet, replace older detectors with newer models having 10-year built-in battery.”

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

