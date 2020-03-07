Northeast DC fire displaces 5 residents from row home

Five people are displaced after a fire in a Northeast D.C. residence early Saturday morning.

Five people are displaced after a fire in a Northeast D.C. residence early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to several calls reporting a fire at 5033 Sargeant Road NE, in North Michigan Park near the D.C.-Maryland stateline, around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. They arrived to find flames towering from the two-story row home’s second floor and attic.

Update Working Fire 5000 block Sergeant Rd NE. #DCsBravest have fire under control. Quick action prevented spread into attached row homes. Requesting @RedCrossNCR for 5 displaced adults. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/slfELFESNz — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 7, 2020

First responders were able to contain the blaze before it could spread to neighboring buildings.

All five of the building’s occupants got out uninjured, D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo told WTOP, crediting functional smoke alarms for their escape to safety. The capital region Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

“This is the weekend to change your clock, change your battery,” the fire department later tweeted. “Better yet, replace older detectors with newer models having 10-year built-in battery.”

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.