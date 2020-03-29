Motorboat continues doing doughnuts after sole occupant is pitched into Potomac

A man went overboard after his boat hit a wave and started doing doughnuts in the Potomac River near Georgetown Sunday.

A man went overboard after his boat hit a wave and started doing doughnuts in the Potomac River near Georgetown Sunday, fire officials said.

Video of unoccupied motorboat prior to being secured at water rescue incident. The occupant was thrown from vessel when it hit a wave. Occupant was wearing personal flotation device, a cardinal rule in boating safety. Was assisted to shore by a passing boat. pic.twitter.com/88oFoyetaY — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) March 29, 2020

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the Wisconsin Avenue and K Street Northwest intersection along the Georgetown Waterfront.

A passing boat helped the man out of the water and brought him to shore. He was uninjured and wearing a life jacket.

D.C. police were eventually able to get a hold of the boat that was motoring in circles in the water.

