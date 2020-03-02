DC patient being tested for coronavirus

A patient in D.C. is awaiting test results for the novel coronavirus that has infected nearly 90,000 people worldwide, the D.C. Health Department posted online on Monday.

This is the sixth person to be tested in the District since the outbreak of the virus at the end of last year. The other five all tested negative.

Three people are awaiting results in Maryland, where two other people have been cleared. Two people tested negative in Virginia last week.

There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Nationwide, 80 people have the virus. Over the weekend, the first two U.S. deaths from the virus happened in Washington state.

