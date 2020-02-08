Home » Washington, DC News » George Washington University officer…

George Washington University officer placed on leave after video appears to show him pushing student down stairs

Valerie Bonk

February 8, 2020, 3:09 PM

A George Washington University campus police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video emerged that appears to show the officer pushing a student protester down a flight of stairs outside the home of the school’s president.

Officials are investigating the incident that took place at university President Thomas LeBlanc’s on-campus home in Foggy Bottom on F Street, according to a GWU message sent to university students, faculty and staff.

“The university places a high value on our students’ right to free speech, and we are committed to protecting their right to do so safely,” the email states.

About 100 students gathered at GWU on Wednesday to protest the university’s investments in fossil-fuel companies.

