DC Metrobus fatally strikes pedestrian after crash in Southeast

A chain reaction set off by a car hitting a Metrobus led to the death of a pedestrian in Southeast D.C. Friday morning.

D.C. police said about 6 a.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu going south on Southern Avenue struck the Metrobus between Valley Terrace and 13th Street.

The crash caused the bus to strike a pedestrian, who became trapped underneath the vehicle, police said.

Emergency medical personnel from D.C. Fire and EMS attempted to save the person’s life, but they were ultimately pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity is being held until their next of kin can be notified.

