3 teens arrested for burglary, sexual assault near Howard University

Three teenage boys have been arrested and charged with breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her last Friday in D.C.

D.C. police said in a release Thursday that the three teens broke into the woman’s home on Girard Street, near Howard University in Northwest, at about 3 a.m.

They sexually assaulted her, stole items and drove off in her car.

Two of them — a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — were arrested later that day and charged with burglary and theft.

The third, a 13-year-old, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and burglary.

