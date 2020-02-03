3 DC police officers injured after stolen car crashes into cruiser

Three D.C. police officers were taken to the hospital Friday night after a stolen car crashed into a police cruiser.

According to police, the crash happened just before 11 p.m. when the stolen vehicle slammed into the cruiser head-on at Fourth Street and Valley Avenue SE .

Two suspects in the stolen vehicle were arrested at the scene after they attempted to flee.

The three officers’ injuries are reportedly serious but not life-threatening.

