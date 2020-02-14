14 couples to say ‘I do’ at DC Superior Court on Valentine’s Day

The D.C. Superior Courthouse is helping local couples mark a meaningful anniversary date with a symbolic number of weddings on Valentine's Day this year.

On Feb. 14, the D.C. Superior Court’s Marriage Bureau has filled its calendar and will perform 14 weddings on the day made for “love.”

The first wedding will take place at 9:30 a.m. and the last at 3:30 p.m.

“Our Family Court is pleased to be able to accommodate this number of couples who want to be married on Valentine’s Day and have it as their anniversary date,” said Chief Judge Robert E. Morin in a news release. “I appreciate that our Marriage Bureau staff and others were willing to adjust their schedules so that this many ceremonies can be set for Valentine’s Day.”

The D.C. Superior Court’s Marriage Bureau processed 6,441 marriage license applications in 2019, an increase over the average of 6,088 annually over the last five years. Over 1,200 couples were married at the courthouse last year.

“We expect to see a lot of smiles this coming Friday, on the faces of the couples as well as court employees,” Morin said.

