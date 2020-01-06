Woman fatally shot in Northeast DC

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Northeast Monday evening.

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Northeast Monday evening. The incident occurred in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast at around 3:48 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Tia Carey, 21, of Southeast D.C. When members of the Sixth District arrived on scene, they discovered Carey suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after.

Police said they’ve arrested Tierra Posey, 21, of Southeast D.C. and are sifting through surveillance footage to piece together what led to the shooting.

