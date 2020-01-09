DC police investigating deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Shaw

Police in D.C. have identified the teen who was fatally shot in Northwest D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood Wednesday night, and said they believe he was targeted by his killer.

Officers heard gunfire near 7th and N streets — near the Washington Convention Center — about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and found 18-year-old Malick Cisse suffering from a gunshot wound, D.C. police said. Cisse was taken to taken the hospital, where he died.

Police said they believe Cisse was targeted based on a review of nearby surveillance camera footage.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday, Assistant Police Chief Robert Contee said the footage shows Cisse walking alone before a white vehicle pulls up and someone inside fires a single shot.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Below is a map that shows the area where Cisse was shot.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

