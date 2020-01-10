DC police officer seriously injured while helping at scene of crash

A D.C. police officer directing traffic after a crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle was struck by a driver in another car that was reportedly stolen.

A D.C. police officer directing traffic after a crash involving an alleged stolen vehicle was struck by a driver in another car that was reportedly stolen.

It happened around 6 p.m. Friday. The officer was helping D.C. Housing Authority Police during a traffic stop in the area of Benning Road and Minnesota Avenue in Northeast.

The D.C. Housing Authority officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to be stolen. That vehicle struck the rear of the D.C. Housing Authority vehicle, prompting the D.C. housing officer to call D.C. police for assistance.

As D.C. police was getting information about the crash and directing traffic, another vehicle sped through and struck a D.C. police officer. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, D.C. police said in a news release.

Capt. Daniel Harrington said that the vehicle that struck the officer was also stolen. That vehicle was stopped on the 4200 block of Hayes Street NE, and one occupant of that vehicle is in custody. Police believe there were three people in the vehicle that struck the officer, and they are looking for the remaining occupants.

Two people in the car that hit the D.C. housing authority vehicle are in custody, as well.

The two vehicles were unrelated to each other, Harrington said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a tweet that she had been briefed by police Chief Pete Newsham on what happened, and she thanked police and wished the officer a speedy recovery.

D.C. police said in a statement that it is “cowardly” that someone would use a vehicle to inflict harm on police, who respond to calls willingly and selflessly each shift.

The investigation led to police activity and closure of roads in the area of the crash and the Benning Road Bridge, which reopened at 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on what happened should call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this story.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.