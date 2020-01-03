Home » Washington, DC News » DC mayor: 'No immediate…

DC mayor: ‘No immediate threats,’ city and police ‘vigilant’ after US airstrike

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

January 3, 2020, 11:15 AM

The mayor of the nation’s capital says “there are no immediate threats to the District of Columbia” in the wake of a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general, but the city and law enforcement “remain vigilant.”

In a statement to WTOP,  Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city, its police department and Department of Homeland Security “will remain in close contact with regional and federal partners to monitor evolving events — both at home and abroad.”

The District has long been considered a potential target for terrorism, even before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has said police there will protect key locations.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S. after the airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

While saying no specific threats against the District exist, Bowser encouraged awareness.

“We remind members of the public — if they see something, say something by contacting law enforcement of any suspicious activity,” Bowser said.

