Arrest in fatal shooting of teen in DC despite lack of surveillance video

A 17-year-old has been arrested in the August 2019 fatal shooting of a teen who was found inside a vacant D.C. Housing Authority apartment.

Soon after Domonique Franklin, 16, was found with several gunshot wounds in an apartment in the 200 block of M Street Southwest, D.C. police realized the public housing complex’s security camera wasn’t working.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham and Mayor Muriel Bowser had expressed frustration that a potential key piece of evidence was unavailable in a city-operated facility.

In December, police identified a suspect in the shooting — Jwhan Simpson, 17, of Gaithersburg, Maryland — said he would be charged as an adult and asked for the public’s help in finding him

On Wednesday, Simpson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police have not disclosed any possible motives in the killing.

Last month, Bowser and Newsham announced plans to install 140 additional security cameras across the District, including in public housing buildings.

