Surveillance camera not working at DC building where body was found

Police are investigating the death of a Southeast D.C. teen inside an apartment, and they say they’re missing critical evidence that could help solve the case.

Domonique Franklin, 16, was found dead Friday morning inside a vacant D.C. Housing Authority apartment in the 200 block of M Street Southwest. Police said that he had a gunshot wound.

“We had some workers who were fixing up the apartment as of yesterday afternoon, and they actually discovered the body when they came back to work this morning,” said police Chief Peter Newsham during a news conference.

There are security cameras around the Housing Authority building, but it appears that the one outside where the victim was found was not working, Newsham said.

“It’s very frustrating. We have a camera that sits right over the apartment, and it appears that the camera is not operational. You know this is D.C. Housing Authority property, so we’re going to make an inquiry into them why that camera was not operating,” he said.

A Housing Authority spokeswoman said that the agency is looking into issues surrounding the security camera at the building, and that it is working with police.

D.C. police ask anyone who might have information to call 202-727-9099 or to send a text to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.

Below is where he was found.

