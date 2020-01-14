Area near Howard University Hospital evacuated due to gas leak

Homes and a section of a hospital in Northwest D.C. had to be evacuated due to a gas leak Tuesday.

A large gas main breach in a residential area in Northwest D.C. caused homes and a section of a hospital to be evacuated Tuesday.

The leak was reported around 1 p.m. on the 400 block of Elm Street NW near Howard University Hospital. DC Fire and EMS evacuated the homes and the hospital’s ambulatory care center because gas could be smelled inside the building.

Washington Gas placed protective hose lines, dug up the street and placed a clamp line. The leak was contained around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters took readings in homes and the hospital area, determining levels were normal and it was safe for everyone — including the hospital — to return.

The leak was caused by a third-party utility, DC Fire and EMS confirms.

WTOP’s Zeke Hartner contributed to this report.

