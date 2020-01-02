2 dead in separate shootings across DC on Sunday afternoon

Law enforcement officials are investigating two separate homicides throughout D.C. which occurred within an hour of each other on Sunday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials are investigating two separate homicides throughout D.C. which occurred within about an hour of each other on Sunday afternoon — one in Columbia Heights and another not far from Nationals Park.

The first happened at around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sherman Avenue NW, where D.C. police said officers responding to reports of shots fired found 19-year-old District resident Andy Bonilla suffering from a bullet wounds.

Bonilla was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he later died after lifesaving efforts failed.

Around 2:15 p.m. — just over an hour later — D.C. police investigated another report of gunfire on N Street SW, near South Capitol Street. They found 36-year-old Delonte Barbour of D.C. suffering from gunshot wounds.

Barbour was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries that same afternoon.

D.C. police have not released details about suspects. Anyone with information in either case can contact the department at 202-727-9099 or through the department’s anonymous text tip line by messaging 50411.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

