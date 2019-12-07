Woman dead, DC man charged with murder after NE shooting

A man and two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds early Saturday in Northeast D.C. One victim died on the scene. Police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible.

D.C. police have arrested and charged a man involved in a fatal shooting in Northeast Saturday morning.

Vaughn Alexander Kosh, 38, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot and stab wounds. Two women were also found inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Alayna Dawnielle Howard, 38, of Northeast, died on the scene and was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man and the other woman were taken to a hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.

Detectives determined that the incident happened inside of a residence.

