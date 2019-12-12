Home » Washington, DC News » Water main break in…

Water main break in NE DC leaves homes without water

Luke Lukert

December 12, 2019, 2:25 AM

A water main break affecting 40 to 50 homes in Northeast D.C. has caused repair crews to cut off water in the area.

The break, reported at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, occurred at the corner of South Dakota Avenue and Randolph Street.

DC Water told WTOP over the phone that repairs were finished around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. South Dakota Avenue was closed between Perry Street and Shepard Street for most of the day.

Below is the location of the water main break.

