Road closures scheduled in Dupont Circle for filming

Several streets in the Dupont Circle area in D.C. will be closed starting Thursday night for a movie production and filming.

The following streets will be closed to vehicles from 6:30 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday:

Corcoran Street NW between 17th and 19th streets NW

R Street NW between 17th and 19th streets NW

New Hampshire Avenue NW between Riggs Place NW and Q Street NW

18th Street NW between Riggs Place NW and Q Street NW

Below is a map of the area:

In addition, there will be parking restrictions along the streets, and drivers should pay attention to posted emergency no parking signs, D.C. police said in a news release Monday. All vehicles parked in violation will be towed or ticketed.

Police warn about possible delays in the area and increased pedestrian traffic, and they advise considering alternate routes.

WTOP has reached out to the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, and a spokesman said the office generally does not disclose production information.

A source close to WTOP says Michael B. Jordan is shooting his new movie “Without Remorse” this week in D.C. The movie is an adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel about a Navy SEAL on a path to avenge his wife’s killing only to find himself embroiled in a larger conspiracy, according to an IMDB summary.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

