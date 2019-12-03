Two students at Georgetown University have sought restraining orders against three university basketball players, claiming assault, harassment, and burglary.

Three Georgetown University basketball players — Josh LeBlanc, Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner — are the subjects of requests for restraining orders, stemming from allegations of burglary, assault and harassment.

D.C. police confirm an investigation is ongoing, and the school’s basketball coach says one of the accused players is now off the team.

Two female off-campus housemates at Georgetown University had separately filed complaints against the players.

One woman alleged LeBlanc burglarized her home, and claimed LeBlanc and Alexander have repeatedly threatened bodily harm against the women, verbally and by text. A complaint from another woman alleged sexual harassment and assault at the home on Sept. 15, which was followed the next night by a burglary involving the three men.

In a statement issued Monday, Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced LeBlanc, a front-court reserve and one of the team’s top five scorers this season, was out for the rest of the season. But the statement did not say why LeBlanc had been taken off the roster.

A follow-up statement issued Tuesday afternoon by Lee Reed, Georgetown’s director of intercollegiate athletics, reiterated LeBlanc’s removal from the team but did not offer specifics, citing educational privacy laws. However, the statement said, in part, “we take student conduct issues very seriously. Alleged conduct violations are investigated and adjudicated by the Office of Student Conduct through a fair and equitable process.”

LeBlanc and the other two players are the subject of criminal complaints filed by the two off-campus housemates.

Two police incident reports referenced in court records don’t mention LeBlanc or the other players by name but detail two September incidents centering on the same property in Northwest D.C.

In one of the police reports, the plaintiff charges one of the suspects with “showing her his erect clothed penis.” A week later on Sept. 16, three male suspects entered the property and took several items, including a camera and camera lens and two PlayStation controllers, according to one report. When subsequently contacted by video call, the suspect allegedly said to the victim, “If you tell anyone, we’ll send people after you.”

A D.C. Superior Court judge issued temporary restraining orders against LeBlanc and Alexander and was set to consider one against Gardner in a hearing scheduled for Monday.

In their court filings, the women said they had reported the incidents to police. D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck confirmed an investigation is underway.

The original statement from Georgetown’s basketball coach announcing that LeBlanc had been taken off the roster sparked confusion because the coach’s statement also said another top player, James Akinjo, the starting point guard, was also leaving the team.

In the statement issued Tuesday by the athletics official, the university confirmed that the allegations of harassment and burglary do not involve Akinjo.

WTOP’s Jack Moore and The Associated Press contributed to this story.

