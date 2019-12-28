Police search for persons of interest in 2015 DC homicide

At 3:05 p.m. on July 27, 2015, police were alerted to a stabbing victim alongside a building near the corner of E Street Northwest and 4th Street Northwest.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding three persons of interest in connection with a 2015 homicide in D.C.

At 3:05 p.m. on July 27, 2015, police were alerted to a man who was stabbed alongside a building near the corner of E Street Northwest and 4th Street Northwest, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers located the man suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was identified as Antonio Austin, 31, of Capitol Heights, Maryland. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took Austin to an area hospital where he later died. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in D.C. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

