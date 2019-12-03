Police have released video of an SUV suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday in Northwest D.C.

The suspect’s SUV and the person of interest were captured by several surveillance cameras, police said. Those cameras show a passenger exiting the vehicle and walking several blocks. (The video can be seen below.)

The hit-and-run occurred around 3:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of U Street, investigators said. A dark SUV was traveling east when it struck a person who was in the road and then fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.

The fatality closed U Street between 11th and 13th streets for hours Friday morning.

Anyone who can help identify the SUV or person of interest is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

