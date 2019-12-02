Home » Washington, DC News » Police release photo of…

Police release photo of SUV suspected in deadly U Street hit-and-run

Reem Nadeem

December 2, 2019, 2:20 PM

Police in D.C. have released a photo of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning in Northwest D.C.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened around 3:10 a.m. in the 1200 block of U Street.

A dark SUV was traveling east when it struck a person who was in the roadway and then fled the scene. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at a hospital.

The crash closed U Street between 11th and 13th Streets for hours Friday morning.

Police said the suspect’s SUV was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen below.

The SUV police said was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on U Street in D.C.

Below is a map of where it happened.

