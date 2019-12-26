Police arrest DC man linked to deadly 2006 shooting

Police have made an arrest in the cold case of a man who was shot and killed 13 years ago in Northwest D.C., in the area of Dunbar High School.

On the night of May 1, 2006, Marcus Johnson, 35, of Northwest D.C., was found with gunshot wounds in the 1400 block of First Street Northwest, D.C. police said. Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More than a decade later, police said they have arrested Levon Williams, 32, of Northwest D.C., on Thursday in connection to Johnson’s shooting death. Williams has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police did not immediately release any more details about the 2006 shooting or Williams’ arrest.

Johnson’s killing led police to release a “Cold Case Profile” video on YouTube in 2012, featuring a message from his mother, Mildred Johnson. “I just miss him, and his kids miss him, and his brothers, they miss him,” she says in the video.

In a 2011 NBC Washington interview, Mildred Johnson also described how her youngest son had turned his life around after some troubled years and had found a job as a patient transporter at the Washington Hospital Center.

“When he got there, it seems like he had made peace with the world,” Mildred Johnson told NBC Washington. “He wanted to just be able to be a productive person.”

Below is a map of the area where police said Marcus Johnson was shot in 2006.

