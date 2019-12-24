Northwest DC man arrested in 2018 homicide

On Monday, D.C. police arrested 23-year-old Avadis Holtzclaw of Northwest D.C. and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Mohammed Kamara, 37, of Alexandria, Virginia.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a February 2018 homicide.

D.C. police arrested 23-year-old Avadis Holtzclaw, of Northwest D.C., on Monday and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Mohammed Kamara, 37.

At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2018, police responded to a report of an unconscious person on Forrester Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southwest D.C. The Alexandria, Virginia, man was taken to a hospital, and he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma. Below is a map of the area where Kamara was killed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.