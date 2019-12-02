Home » Washington, DC News » Man arrested, charged with…

Man arrested, charged with murder in Southeast DC triple shooting

Jack Moore

December 2, 2019, 12:06 PM

D.C. police said they have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Southeast last week that left one man dead and two other people injured.

Devin Hill, 25, was arrested Dec. 1 and has been charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon, D.C. police announced Monday.

Michael Cunningham, 28, of Northeast D.C., was killed in the shooting. Another man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast, not far from the D.C.-Maryland line, shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 for the report of a shooting. It was there that police discovered the two wounded people. Cunningham, also suffering gunshot wounds, had been taken to a nearby fire station but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Washington, DC News
Devin Hill fatal shooting Jack Moore michael cunningham

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up