Man arrested, charged with murder in Southeast DC triple shooting

D.C. police said they have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Southeast last week that left one man dead and two other people injured.

D.C. police said they have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Southeast last week that left one man dead and two other people injured.

Devin Hill, 25, was arrested Dec. 1 and has been charged with first-degree murder while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon, D.C. police announced Monday.

Michael Cunningham, 28, of Northeast D.C., was killed in the shooting. Another man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the 3000 block of 30th Street Southeast, not far from the D.C.-Maryland line, shortly before 11 a.m. on Nov. 29 for the report of a shooting. It was there that police discovered the two wounded people. Cunningham, also suffering gunshot wounds, had been taken to a nearby fire station but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.