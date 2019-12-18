Girl, 4, struck by car outside DC school

A four-year-old girl is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a car outside a D.C. school Tuesday night.

It happened about 9:17 p.m. outside the Rocketship Legacy Prep School on Massachusetts Avenue near Southern Avenue.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed at the scene.

It’s not yet clear what caused the crash.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the time.

