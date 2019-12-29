DC police officer shot during gunfire exchange with suspect in Northeast

A D.C. police officer was shot in his bulletproof vest Sunday while attempting to carry out a search warrant. Police chief Peter Newsham said the suspect confronted his officers with a gun at about 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

When the suspect resisted the officers’ attempts to serve the search warrant, the department’s emergency response team was called.

Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody, but not before shooting at police. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was also shot.

No one else was in the home during the shooting.

The officer was treated and released at a hospital, and the suspect’s injuries were considered non life-threatening.

The search warrant was related to gun charges, Newsham said.

“We’re serious about getting illegal firearms out of our community,” Newsham said.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

