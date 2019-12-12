Boy wounded by gunfire in Northeast DC park

A 12-year old boy was shot in the leg while walking through Marvin Gaye Park in Northeast D.C. Dec. 11. D.C. police said as many as 18 shots were fired. The boy is expected to recover.

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg while walking through a D.C. park

with his family Wednesday night.

The family told D.C. police they were walking through Marvin Gaye Park in Northeast D.C. just

after 9 p.m. Wednesday, when they heard gunshots. One of the shots hit the boy in the back of his right thigh, according to police.

The family was able to make it to their nearby home on Dix Street to call for help, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

D.C. ShotSpotter, the forensic tool that records the locations and times of gunshots in the city, recorded the sound of 18 shots fired at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday at 5219 Eads St. NE.

That’s in the area of the park and just a few blocks from where 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was shot and killed last year.

Two teens and a man were shot in the park in September.

Below is a map showing the area where the shooting happened:

