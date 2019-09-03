3 shot at park in Northeast D.C.; police seek teen suspect

Two teens and a man were shot at a park in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, and police say the suspect is another teen.

Two teens and a man were shot at a park in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, and police say the suspect is another teen.

The three people were shot at Marvin Gaye Park at 53rd and Dix Streets just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police said all three people who were shot are in serious condition. The two teens are both D.C. students but did not attend nearby H.D. Woodson High School, according to police.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who briefed reporters near the scene Wednesday morning, said police are looking for one suspect in the shooting — a black male who appeared to be in his teens wearing tan pants and a dark-colored top.

Initially, police had said they were looking for two teen suspects, described as wearing what appeared to be school uniforms — white polo shirts and tan pants.

The shooting caused a lockdown at nearby H.D. Woodson High earlier Wednesday, but it has since been lifted.

The shooting comes a week after D.C. students returned to classes from summer break.

Newsham said D.C. police “have a particular focus around our schools to make sure that kids can get to school safely.”

The shooting happened after the school day had already begun.

“Whenever we have young people that are shot in the city, it’s a very, very serious concern to all of us,” Newsham said. “The fact that these are school-age children, we’ll have to look into why they weren’t in school.”

Newsham said it’s still early on in the investigation and police have not yet identified a motive. He said police are checking whether any nearby surveillance cameras may have captured the shooting.

D.C. Police Commander for the Sixth District Durriyyah Habeebullah urged residents to share information with the police.

“It’s important for the community when they see groups of kids who really should be in school, hanging out, doing things which could be suspect … to contact the police and let us know and provide us information.”

Late Tuesday night, two men in a car were shot also in Northeast D.C. near the Prince George’s County line and about half a mile from Marvin Gaye Park. The men drove themselves to a hospital in Prince George’s County, and one of the men died. D.C. police later identified the man as 28-year-old Kalin Louis Middleton, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland. The other man survived the shooting and was in stable condition, police said.

Police said they have no reason to believe the two shootings are connected.

The location of the shooting is shown below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.