Arrest made in connection with 1998 DC shooting death

After over 20 years, police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a D.C. man.

D.C. police arrested and charged Kenneth Bryant Jr., 48, of Northeast, in the 1998 murder of James Lane, 35, of Southeast D.C. on Tuesday.

Lane was found shot in the evening of August 10, 1998 on the 200 block of S Street, N.E. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bryant was indicted by a D.C. Superior Court grand jury and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

