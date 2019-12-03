3 shot in Congress Heights

Three men were shot in Southeast D.C.'s Congress Heights neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Three men were shot in D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE, near Oxon Run Park.

The men were taken to a hospital and are all in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who they said took off from the scene in a red Nissan Rogue with ski racks.

Shooting in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road, SE. Lookout for a red Nissan Rouge with a ski rack, no front tag, tint on the rear windows occupied by a male wearing gray and black hooded sweat shirt. pic.twitter.com/s1WHxvOWND — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 24, 2019

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.