Home » Washington, DC News » 3 shot in Congress Heights

3 shot in Congress Heights

Marcus Lustig

December 24, 2019, 5:56 PM

Three men were shot in D.C.’s Congress Heights neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE, near Oxon Run Park.

The men were taken to a hospital and are all in stable condition.

Police are still looking for the shooter, who they said took off from the scene in a red Nissan Rogue with ski racks.

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Crime News Local News Washington, DC News
congress heights dc police DC shootings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up