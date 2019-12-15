15-year-old arrested in connection to November shooting near ZooLights

A teenager from Pittsburgh was arrested on Sunday in connection to a double shooting that took place near the Smithsonian National Zoo's popular ZooLights attraction in November.

D.C. police said the teen, who has not been identified due to his status as a minor, walked up to two people on the 2800 block of Connecticut Avenue NW around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, pulled out a handgun and shot both of them before fleeing the scene.

The shooting caused the National Zoo to close down early.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover.

The teen has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

