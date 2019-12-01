Police ID man killed in Southeast DC shooting not far from elementary school

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Monday evening in Southeast D.C., not far from Hendley Elementary School.

Tyshaun Turner, 27, of Southeast D.C., was found with gunshot wounds just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Fourth Street Southeast, D.C. police said. He was found with another man, who also had gunshot wounds.

Turner had serious injuries, while the other man had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both were taken to hospitals, but Turner later died.

Police are investigating Turner’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting can call police at (202) 727-9099, or text their tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

