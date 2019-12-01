Police ID woman killed in Northwest DC crash

Police have identified a Northeast D.C. woman killed in a three-vehicle crash in Northwest Tuesday afternoon. Teresa Larnell Channelder, 35, of Northeast died.

Teresa Larnell Channelder, 35, of Northeast died, D.C. police said Wednesday morning.

Channelder was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said she was driving fast, going northbound on Blair Road in Northwest, when she sideswiped a white 2014 Acura and then crashed head-on into a 2008 GMC pickup truck at Blair Road and Aspen Street just before 2 p.m.

A man and a child who were in the Volvo were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the pickup sustained critical injuries.

Regular traffic in the area resumed a little before 9 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the incorrect gender of one of the injured people.

