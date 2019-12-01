Home » Washington, DC News » Police ID woman killed…

Police ID woman killed in Northwest DC crash

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
and Madeleine Simon

December 18, 2019, 10:50 AM

A woman was killed in a three-car crash in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

Police have identified a Northeast D.C. woman killed in a three-vehicle crash in Northwest Tuesday afternoon.

Teresa Larnell Channelder, 35, of Northeast died, D.C. police said Wednesday morning.

Channelder was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said she was driving fast, going northbound on Blair Road in Northwest, when she sideswiped a white 2014 Acura and then crashed head-on into a 2008 GMC pickup truck at Blair Road and Aspen Street just before 2 p.m.

A man and a child who were in the Volvo were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the pickup sustained critical injuries.

Regular traffic in the area resumed a little before 9 p.m.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the incorrect gender of one of the injured people.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Transportation News Washington, DC News
blair road DC crash DC Fire and EMS fatal crash madeleine simon Teresa Channelder

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up