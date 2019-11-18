Police: 17-year-old found fatally shot in Southeast DC

Shaquan Buggie, of King George, Virginia, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Hillside Road in Southeast D.C.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast D.C., police said.

Shaquan Buggie of King George, Virginia, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4600 block of Hillside Road Southeast around 10:20 p.m., D.C. police confirmed Monday.

Officers working in the area that night heard gunshots and canvassed until they found Buggie, who was unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

It’s still unclear what led to Buggie’s death or who is responsible. Police said no other people were nearby.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 202-727-9099, or text their tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where police said Buggie was found fatally shot.

